Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office hosting “Freedom Run” in September

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Registration is now open for the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office’s “Freedom Run 9.11 Miles” taking place on Saturday, September 8.

The event was designed to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Hundreds of runners are expected to gather at the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail just prior to the 17th anniversary of the tragedy.

The 8th annual run includes a 9.11 mile run, a 5K and a kids’ run. The 9.11 mile run will begin at 8 a.m.

Live music, food, beverages and kids activities will also be part of the event.

Proceeds benefit Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Charities, Inc.

The Dismal Swamp Canal Trail is located at 1113 George Washington Highway S, Chesapeake, VA 23323.

To register for the run, click here.