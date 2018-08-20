30th Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. -People came together to honor and celebrate a local Native American tribe over the weekend.

The 30th Annual Nansemond Indian Festival Pow Wow was held in Suffolk August 18-19 on 1001 Pembroke Lane.

The Nansemond Indian tribe celebrated recently receiving federal recognition from the U.S. federal government and also celebrated plans to start a number of projects that will benefit local Indian populations.

Tribe leaders say they want to continue to build their tribe’s relationship and also have increased engagement with the community.

“We’re just trying to make this a real special event here for our federal recognition and hopefully this will be a thing to come for pow wows in the future,” said a tribe leader on Sunday.

Federal recognition was granted for the Nansemond Indians, along with five other tribes in Virginia, back in January.

The passing of the legislation at the federal level was championed by Virginia Congressman Rob Wittman (R) and by the state’s Senators Mark Warner (D) and Tim Kaine (D).