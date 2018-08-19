Woman taken into custody by Newport News Police after barricade situation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News took a woman into custody Sunday after a barricade situation around 4 p.m. in the 1000th block of Center Avenue.

Police said the barricade situation started as a domestic dispute between an estranged couple.

The 27-year-old woman in this incident allegedly appeared at the resident police responded to and refused to leave after being asked to by the victim. She also became physical with the victim, before trapping herself in a back room of the home, according to police.

Police said she was believed to be under the influence of narcotics and to have had some type of weapon on her during the incident. They added that she also has warrants out for her arrest not related to the barricade situation.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.