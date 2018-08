VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 5500 block of Connie Lane.

According to a tweet by the department, one male victim is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.