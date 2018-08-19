‘Skins scoop: Redskins reportedly eye pair of Pro Bowlers to aid running back depth

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – If this were the year 2012, this news would make a major splash. However, it’s 2018 – so it appears a bit desperate.

In an attempt to provide much-needed depth at running back the position, the Redskins are reportedly turning to a pair of former NFL All-Pros.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports Washington hosted four-time Pro Bowl selection Jamaal Charles today.

In 10 seasons, Charles (31 years-old) has rushed for 7,556 and 44 touchdowns. Nine of his 10 seasons were spent in Kansas City. He rushed for just 296 yards and one TD for the Broncos last season. With the Chiefs, Charles shared a backfield with current Redskins quarterback Alex Smith from 2013 to 2016.

NFL Network reports the Redskins will bring-in seven-time Pro Bowl selection Adrian Peterson Monday. The 33 year-old was voted first-team All-Pro as recent as 2015. However, he’s rushed for just 601 yards the past two seasons – playing for three different teams.

“We want to bring them in to get physicals on them just in case,” head coach Jay Gruden said Sunday. “We’ve had very unlucky situations with our running backs. If something else happens, we’re going to be really, really, really thin. We’re making sure we’re covering our bases right and we’ll address it when we feel like we have to. We’re not looking for a starter right now. We have Rob [Kelley], Chris Thompson, Kapri [Bibbs] has done a good job and Samaje – I don’t think is going to be very long at all. We have four backs right there. If we were to have another injury, we could bring one of those guys in to get them ready for Arizona.”