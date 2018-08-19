ODU’s Verlander earns 200th career MLB victory

OAKLAND, Calif. – For the 200th time, Verlander is victorious.

With a 9-4 victory Sunday in Oakland, former Old Dominion University star Justin Verlander becomes just the 117th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to earn 200 victories in a career. Verlander is one of only three active players (Bartolo Colon, CC Sabathia) with 200 or more victories.

In 14 MLB seasons, Verlander owns a career record of 200-and-122. He’s now tied for 114th place on the all-time wins list.

The reigning American League Championship Series MVP is only the third pitcher to hit the 200 win mile mark, while wearing a Houston Astros jersey. In 2018, Verlander is 12-and-8 with an American League-leading 223 strikeouts.

At ODU, Verlander pitched in 46 games for the Monarchs from 2002 to 2004, starting all 46. He won 21 career games and is the all-time strikeout king in ODU, the Colonial Athletic Association and the Commonwealth of Virginia history with 427 in only 335.2 innings of work for an average of 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.