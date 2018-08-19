Norfolk school gets makeover with help of community groups

NORFOLK, Va. — Many volunteers from around Hampton Roads help give Jacox Elementary School a makeover through the weekend through Project Makeover Hampton Roads.

Members from Thrive, The Junior League of Norfolk Virginia Beach and the Urban Renewal Center, along with other community groups, worked together on the project that extended from Friday to Sunday.

“We had over 30 sponsors come in, everything from donating lunches and breakfast and dinners to supplying paint brushes and everything we needed to create and finish this project,” said an organizer with the event.

The makeover consists of landscaping, updating hallways with educational murals, changing up the playground and more.

Now, after hours of hard work, the school has a major face-lift.