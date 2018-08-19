New CBS programming: Happy Together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Together stars Damon Wayans, Jr. in a comedy about a 30-something happily married couple who begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star drawn to their super ordinary suburban life unexpectedly moves in with them.

Jake, an accountant, and his dream wife, Claire, a restaurant and bar designer, are very comfortably settled into their marriage, enjoying evenings together on the couch watching TV and scheduling time to change their outgoing voicemail message. Their tame routine gets a makeover when Jake's client, exuberant music superstar Cooper James, arrives on their doorstep looking for refuge from the paparazzi following a high-profile breakup with his girlfriend.

Jake and Claire quickly discover there's no way they can keep up with their world-famous houseguest's effortlessly cool, fast-paced lifestyle. Cooper, however, enjoys Jake and Claire's more relaxed way of life, discovering that a touch of ordinary can be extraordinary for all three of them. Stephnie Weir stars as Claire's mother, Bonnie; Victor Williams stars as Claire's father, Gerald; and Chris Parnell stars as Cooper's agent, Wayne.