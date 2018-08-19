New CBS Fall programming: Murphy Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Multiple Emmy Award winners Candice Bergen and series creator Diane English reunite for Murphy Brown, the revival of

the ground-breaking comedy about the eponymous broadcast news legend and her biting take on current events, now in a world of 24-hour cable, social media, "fake news" and a vastly different political climate.

Amid a divided nation, chaotic national discourse and rampant attacks on the press, Murphy decides to return to the airwaves and recruits her FYI team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, investigative journalist Frank Fontana, and her former wunderkind news producer Miles Silverberg.

Joining them is social media director Pat Patel, who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the team into the 21st century. Murphy's millennial son, Avery, shares his mother's competitive spirit and quick wit, and is following in her journalistic footsteps—perhaps too closely.

The team still lets off steam at Phil's Bar, now run by his sister, Phyllis. Now back in the game, Murphy is determined to draw the line between good television and honest reporting, proving that the world needs Murphy Brown now more than ever.