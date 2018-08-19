New CBS Fall programming: FBI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order franchise comes an eye-opening new show that takes you inside the life and work of federal law enforcement agents.

Wolf's new series FBI, dives into the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, bringing to bear all the Bureau's skills, intellect and mind-blowing technology to keep New York and the country safe.

The above video gives you a behind the scene look at the making of FBI.

Cast:

Maggie Bell: Missy Peregrym (Van Helsing, Rookie Blue)

Jubal Valentine: Jeremy Sisto (The Returned, Suburgatory)

Omar Adom "OA" Zidan: Zeeko Zaki (Six, 24: Legacy)

Kristen Chazal: Ebonee Noel (Wrecked, Still Star Crossed)