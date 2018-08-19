Local military family gets a homecoming surprise at breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gloucester Point, Va. - A father surprised his family after an 8-month deployment in the Middle East on Saturday.

The video above by Kelly Marderosian Photography shows a military dad named John surprising his five kids at breaksfast after earlier arriving at Naval Station Norfolk from his time overseas.

Marderosian had photographed John's homecoming at the base and took the duties a step further at the restaurant by catching the military man bringing out his family's breakfast as part of the surprise at the .

John was able to surprise the five kids, who are also all under the age of eight reportedly. His wife Julie also helped plan the surprise.

Welcome home, John!