× First Warning Forecast: More wet weather to start the week

Expect a chance for showers and storms as we go overnight. We could see some minor flooding in low-lying areas where heavy downpours exist. Lows will be in the low 70s.

The stalled front over North Carolina will keep us unsettled Monday and Tuesday. Mostly cloudy with some showers to start the day, especially in northeast North Carolina. It will actually be a bit cooler with highs in the low and mid 80s. Don’t expect to see a whole lot of sunshine. More scattered showers and storms for Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. We are looking at a 40 percent chance for some wet weather, but both Monday and Tuesday will not be total washouts. We will have periods of the day where it will be rain-free.

Another cold front will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday. Keeping shower and storm chances around 30 percent. Highs will be in the upper 80s, making Wednesday the warmest day of the week.

Behind that cold front will be some much-needed relief from the rain, heat and humidity. Dewpoints will drop into the 60s by Friday and temperatures will be in the low 80s. Expect mostly dry weather Thursday through Sunday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

