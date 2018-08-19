Domestic Violence Community Expo to be held in honor of Bellamy Gamboa

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – In honor of Bellamy Gamboa and to bring awareness to ending domestic violence, a Domestic Violence Community Expo will be held August 25 at Resurrection UMC in Chesapeake.

The expo will include a self-defense seminar by Grindstone Athletics, donations-only back-to-school haircuts by Gamboa’s hairstylist, educational materials provided by Samaritan House and personal testimonials about the effects of domestic violence.

According to a release by 4Bellamy’s Army of Family & Friends, themed raffles and auctions will also be conducted to help raise money.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Gamboa’s children and her legacy. A trust will be set up for her children and a 4Bellamy Foundation will be formed by Gamboa’s sister Charisse Gamboa to help support the effort to end domestic violence.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, email bringbellamyhome@gmail.com.