Beach volleyball tournament held in Hampton for local charity

HAMPTON, Va. — The 2nd Annual Charity Beach Volleyball Tournament was held in Hampton on Sunday to promote Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and was put on by Club Waka.

The games were held at the Paradise Ocean Club in Monroe, with several different teams featured in the tournament playing for a championship title.

Organizers hope the event will help people that can benefit from the donations made to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

“We’re continuing to do raffles today (Sunday) to collect food for them and also to collect more money to give back to them.”

Club Waka was able to raise over a thousand dollars for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank with the help of their sponsors.

To learn more about the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, click here.