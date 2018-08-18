Virginia Beach Police search for missing 74-year-old man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man in need of medication.

Roy Mitchell is 74 years old and was last seen by his family around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Mitchell may be wearing glasses, dark-colored shorts and a red T-shirt.

He may be driving a red 2016 Ford Explorer with OHIO license plates: GXK-4627.

If found, please contact Virginia Beach Police Department-Missing Persons Detective: Detective A.J. Edwards at 757-385-8481 or the VBPD non-emergency line at 757-385-5000.