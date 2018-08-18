Third book in ‘Connor the Cutter’ series launches in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – The third book in Scott McBride’s children’s series “The Adventures of Connor the Courageous Cutter” is set to launch in Suffolk Saturday.

McBride and his co-author, Rodger Thompson, are both active military, with McBride in the Coast Guard and Thompson in the Navy. They wrote the series based on the core values they follow while serving: honor, respect, devotion and duty.

McBride and Thompson will preview their newest book, “The Adventures of Connor the Courageous Cutter: Mystery of the Baffling Blackout,” at O’doodleDoo’s Donuts in Suffolk from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be unboxing the book and answering questions.

For more information, visit the series’ website here.