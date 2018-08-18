Regulator Marine joins Edenton United for Back-to-School Bash

EDENTON, N.C. – Edenton United, a group of volunteer pastors and business leaders, will present the annual Edenton United Back-to-School Bash at the John A. Holmes High School in Edenton August 18.

More than 20 churches, 40 local businesses and 300 volunteers will come together to distribute 1,000 backpacks packed with essential school supplies. The Bash will also feature dinner for all attendees and a full afternoon of excitement, with a rock-climbing wall, live music, games and fun for the whole family.

Regulator Marine, which played a key role in organizing the effort, donated $10,000 to make this year’s Bash possible.

Attendance is free, and according to a release by Edenton United, more than 3,000 people are expected to attend.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more, click here.