Redskins waive injured running back Martez Carter, further depleting their backfield bunch

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins have employed a “next man up” mentality over the past few seasons, but it’s hard to do when the next man in line, is injured as well.

Saturday after practice, ‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden announced that undrafted free agent running back Martez Carter had been waived, and designated as injured.

Carter, a Grambling State product, rushed for a team-high 45 yards on seven carries in the team’s 15-13 win over the Jets on Thursday night.

The Redskins running back room has taken a major hit in the past two weeks. After losing rookie Derrius Guice to a torn ACL in the preseason opener against the Patriots, Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall were injured against the Jets as well.

The only current healthy running backs on the team are Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson, and Kapri Bibbs.

In corresponding moves, the team signed free agent tackle Kendal Calhoun, defensive back Darius Hillary, and receiver Allenzae Staggers.

Washington also waived linebacker Jeff Knox and defensive end Jalen Wilkerson.