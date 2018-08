CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire Saturday evening.

Fire units were dispatched to a fire alarm in the 3000 Block of Tasman Court just before 6 p.m.

Officials say upon arrival, smoke was seen showing from the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire around 6:10 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.