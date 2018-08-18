One adult and four children displaced after Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth firefighters responded to a house fire that displaced one adult and four children Saturday evening.

According to Portsmouth fire officials, around 7:15 p.m., units were dispatched to a house fire on Sugar Creek Circle.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home. Firefighters quickly made entry inside and extinguished the flames in under 20 minutes.

Firefighters say the fire originated in the kitchen, and is believed to have started while the homeowner was cooking.

The home received extensive damage. No injuries have been reported.

Portsmouth Fire Marshals want to remind everyone to maintain awareness while cooking, as over 50% of all residential fires are cooking related.

If you need information on cooking and fire safety, contact the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office at 757-393-8689.