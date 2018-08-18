Norfolk church hosts “We Walk For Water” charity event

NORFOLK, Va. – The Rising, a church that meets in Downtown Norfolk at The NorVa, is hosting a Charity Water Walk to help raise money for communities without access to safe, clean water.

“When a church exists in a city, that city should get better,” said Pastor James Davis of The Rising.

To make that happen, the church conducts a week-long campaign called “Paint The City Orange” every year to serve the City of Norfolk by volunteering with local organizations.

“We would love to have our entire church go on a mission trip to Mexico to build houses or to Africa to dig wells, but logistically that’s impossible for us, and there are plenty of needs right here in our own city,” Davis said. “Instead of packing up and going across the world to serve, we’ve decided to blitz our city with love and serve where we can in a concentrated effort to help make people’s lives a little better in our own backyard.”

To kick off their week of service, the Norfolk church is hosting “We Walk For Water” at Norview High School August 18th. Participants will walk four miles carrying 40 pounds of water to paint an image of what women and children in other communities endure on a daily basis just to survive.

Participants are given a website through the organization “charity: water” that will be used to generate sponsors for their walk. 100 percent of sponsorships will be given to charity: water.

The Rising will provide breakfast to participants, and the event will also feature free swag, food trucks and live entertainment.

Other local organizations such as the Norfolk Utilities Department, Elizabeth River Project, Hope House, For Kids and The Food Bank of Southeastern VA will also be present at the event.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.