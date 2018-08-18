× First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms on tap for Sunday

A cold front continue to make it’s way eastward. Showers and storms will be possible overnight. It will be mild, with lows in the mid 70s.

Not as hot on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. It will still be humid. The cold front will continue to make it’s way into the area. This will bring us another chance for some showers and storms. Severe weather isn’t likely. We could still see some heavy downpours which again, could cause some minor flooding. The entire day won’t be a washout. We are keeping a 50/50 shot.

More showers and storms possible overnight Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Monday. Highs in the mid 80s. Pretty much the same story on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. Another chance for showers and storms on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. This should be our warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s.

Drier, cooler and not as humid going into the end of the work week and weekend. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

