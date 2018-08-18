Coast Guard end search for missing couple in Pamlico River

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard ended its search Sunday morning following the recovery of the bodies of a couple who went missing in the Pamlico River Friday.

The couple was a 70-year-old male and a 72-year-old female who were last seen departing Potters Marine early Friday afternoon. Their 20-foot boat was later found unmanned and adrift in the Pamlico River. They were recovered in that same river near North Creek and Oyster Creek.

The Coast Guard launched multiple assets and worked alongside state and local agencies who assisted in searching approximately 954 square miles of water and land.

An Incident Command Post was also created with Beaufort County Emergency Management Agency to manage county response.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones today,” said Captain Bion Stewart, commander of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “We are deeply saddened by the outcome, and we will continue to pray for the families during this most difficult time. I also want to commend all of the crews, including our partner agencies and the volunteers who worked diligently to conduct the search.”