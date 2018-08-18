Coast Guard searching for missing couple in Pamlico River

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Coast Guard crews, along with the Beaufort County Emergency Management Agency, are searching by air, sea and land for a missing man and woman who were last seen departing Potters Marine early Friday afternoon.

The missing persons are a 72-year-old female and a 70-year-old male.

Coast Guard Station Hobucken received a call from a nearby resident at about 6:40 p.m., reporting an unmanned and adrift 20-foot vessel in the vicinity of Pamlico River.

The Sector North Carolina command center launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and Station Hobucken launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium, along with a 24-foot shallow water vessel. Multiple Coast Guard assets remained overnight to search the area. The Coast Guard Auxiliary conducted a first-light search Saturday morning.

Beaufort County stood up an Incident Command Post to manage county response. The Incident Commander launched multiple assets, including two shoreline search parties and nine marine assets, who conducted searches throughout Friday night and Saturday morning.

If anyone sees anything in the vicinity of the Pamlico River, it is requested that they contact the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center on VHF-FM channel 16, or at 910-362-4015.