Abingdon Fire rescues 3 adults, 1 child from pontoon boat

ABINGDON, Va. – At 1:21 a.m. Saturday, Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue was notified of a boater emergency in the York River.

A pontoon boat with 3 adults, one child, and 2 dogs was reportedly taking on water and the motor was not working. The boat was reported to be west of the Coleman Bridge and east of the Naval Weapons Station.

The vessel in distress had blown to the shoreline in the Hayes area just as two AVFR boats arrived. The occupants were all in good health and the boat was not sinking.

The occupants were transferred to one of the department’s boats, and the vessel in distress was towed to Gloucester Point with the owner on board. All occupants were transferred to the shore at Gloucester Point.

York County and Life Safety also responded units to assist and stood by if needed, and Gloucester County Sheriffs sent two units to assist as needed.

The vessel was loaded on a trailer and all AVFR units went back in service by 2:06 a.m. There were no injuries reported.