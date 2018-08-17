Virginia Zoo to host kid-free Teacher Night on August 30

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo has announced its first-ever Teacher Night, where teachers can kick off the new school year without their students!

On Thursday, August 30 from 5:30-8 p.m., educators will be able to see a showcase of the Zoo’s many programs, including those on site and those that can be brought to their classrooms.

Teachers who attend the event will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a free education program from the Zoo’s Education Department.

Guests will have the opportunity to see the Zoo’s Animal Ambassadors, meet the Education staff and explore the World of Reptiles. There will be activity stations highlighting the Zoo’s new STEM programs and a sneak peek of the new auditorium show.

The event is free and limited to Pre-K-12 educators.

Light snacks and a free drink voucher will be provided for each attendee. Additional beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase.

Educators must preregister and provide a valid school ID when they check in on the day of the event. Teachers can also register one additional friend to bring with them during the event.

Guests must be at least 21 years old.

Email the Zoo’s School Programs Coordinator, Emily Muehleman, at emily.muehleman@norfolk.gov.

Click here to register for Teacher Night.