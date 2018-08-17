Two Hampton schools receive grants from No Kid Hungry Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. – No Kid Hungry Virginia is investing nearly $27,500 to help start classroom breakfast programs across the commonwealth, including two schools in the Hampton area.

Bassette Elementary and Hunter B. Andrews are the two schools benefiting from the nationwide program known as Breakfast After the Bell.

The grants will go towards cafeteria supplies and “Grab and Go” kiosks, where students can easily pick up breakfast in the morning.

The initiative aims to increase access to school breakfast by bringing the meal out of the cafeteria to make it part of a regular school day.

No Kid Hungry wants to make eating breakfast more convenient for all students across the commonwealth.

Bassette Elementary received $1,979 and Hunter B. Andrews received $1,914 through the program.

Nearly 1,000 Virginia schools currently utilize the Breakfast After the Bell program, according to a No Kid Hungry press release.