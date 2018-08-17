Third downs and fourth quarters are key focuses for ODU football during fall camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Most college football programs will say "last year was last year" when they embark on a new season.

Not Old Dominion. "We finished 5-and-7 last year, one win away from a bowl game," Monarchs head coach Bobby Wilder told News 3 Thursday. Last season is a reference as to what the team failed at, and is now emphasizing daily during fall camp.

On day 10 of practice, the Monarchs held their longest practice, in 100-degree plus heat index. The energy matched the thermometer. Third downs, fourth quarters, both aspects that the Monarchs struggled winning last year, are key focuses this offseason.

"That's the main reason that we can push 'em like we did today," Wilder said.

"You know, its 100 out here on the turf with the heat index. We were going to run ten plays at the end of practice, we ran 60 plays at the end of practice, because of having 22 seniors. This team can be pushed harder, they want to be pushed harder thats going to make us a better fourth quarter team this year."

The Monarchs will play their first intra-squad scrimmage Saturday night at Foreman Field.