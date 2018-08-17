The challenges of helping homeless and needy students get back to school on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Aidnow (www.aidnow.org) is a local organization that collects donations to provide thousands of homeless and needy students with practical supplies and services they need for school like clothing (including socks and underwear), shoes, snacks, books, medical screenings, hygiene products, food, haircuts, new backpacks and school supplies.

Visit OneHourCares.com before September 22nd to vote for a deserving nonprofit. To date, One Hour Cares has now given away more than $91,000 to local non-profit groups.

