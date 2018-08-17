North Carolina teen daughter shoots, kills mother’s abusive boyfriend

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. – A North Carolina teenager was “justified” when she shot and killed a man who was strangling her mother, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, deputies said 46-year-old Steven Kelley was assaulting his girlfriend inside the couple’s home on Aug. 8. when he yelled he was “going to cut (the woman’s) throat and kill everyone in the house,” deputies said in a news release.

The woman’s 12-year-old son grabbed a gun and handed it to his 15-year-old sister who fired twice, fatally striking Kelley in his chest. The teenager’s 16-year-old sister’s leg was grazed by a “fragmented bullet.” She was treated at a local hospital and released.

The victim “suffered significant bruises and contusions from the assault,” deputies said.

The investigation revealed Kelley threatened his girlfriend multiple times and fired a gun inside their home on Aug. 4 to “threaten and terrorize (her).”

Officials also revealed the suspect was a convicted felon with two active domestic violence protection orders against him from two different women in Indiana and Ohio.

“Based on the facts and the evidence, it is the conclusion of the District Attorney’s Office that the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed,” deputies said.