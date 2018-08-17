STIHL’s Technology Summer Camp trains teenagers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – STIHL Inc. held its seventh annual Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp back on July 28.

The four-day camp, hosted on the STIHL campus in Virginia Beach, provided teenagers with some hands-on experience in manufacturing.

Participants worked in teams to develop technical skills while building an LED desk and dome lamps, among other activities.

The camp was developed in collaboration with Dream It. Do It. Virginia to promote manufacturing careers to young people.

29 high school students were selected across the country to participate in this program.

“We believe by creating opportunities for students to learn about manufacturing, we grow awareness that will lead more young people to pursue these important skills-driven career paths,” Lorraine Wagner, STIHL’s director of manufacturing, said in a press release.

Champions were crowned at the conclusion of the camp, with each member receiving a scholarship of $1,000 from the Virginia Industry Foundation.

The winning team featured students from high schools in both Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.