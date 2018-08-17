‘Skins scoop: Redskins’ new fan plan for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Redskins are hoping to bring back the home field advantage to FedEx Field.

News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler received a sneak peek at one of several in-stadium fan enhancements at FedEx Field for the 2018 season: the fan pavilion in the stadium's west end zone.

The pavilion is open to any fan with any ticket to any section in the stadium and will feature a renovated bar area, prime sightlines to the field and multiple HD screens showing games from around the NFL on gameday. It's the Redskins' attempt to combat the fan who feels he/she can receive just as enjoyable of a viewing experience from the comfort of his/her couch.

"You want to say you were there," explained Redskins Senior Vice President for Consumer Sales and Marketing. "You remember where you sat, you remember what happened - the stranger's name that sat next to you who is now your best friend because you shared that experience together. The in-home experience is great and we're proud of that as a league - we think it's the best product on TV. But it's even better in the stadium. Part of that is giving fantasy stats and highlights and replays to the fans. The same thing you can get at home you're going to get at the stadium, but even more so."

In addition to the fan pavilion, Season Ticket Members will now receive preferred concession pricing, have access to new entertainment areas at FedExField and enjoy significant digital upgrades designed to enhance their experience. Additionally, fans will no longer be required to join the Redskins Wait List before purchasing a Season Ticket.

“Our goal is to serve our fans in a first-class manner each and every day by putting them at the center of every decision we make. It begins with listening to them and continually cultivating and improving their experiences throughout the year,” said Brian Lafemina, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer. “We’re excited to provide all Redskins fans with immediate access to Season Tickets, which will help us create the best home field advantage in the NFL.”

Among the new enhancements for Season Ticket Members in 2018 is preferred concession pricing for all food items throughout the stadium on gameday, allowing Members to pay up to 50 percent less for certain items than non-Members. Other benefits include interest-free payment plans, complimentary NFL RedZone and Game Pass, and exclusive access to offseason events such as Member Happy Hours and the annual Fan Forum. Members can also receive free membership in the Redskins Rewards program by downloading the Redskins app or by visiting www.RedskinsRewards.com. The Rewards program provides access to unforgettable gameday experiences, autographed merchandise and more.

“We’re taking a fresh look at every area of the business, starting with the experience we provide for our fans and Season Ticket Members,” Lafemina said. “Our most loyal fans have told us that they value affordability, entertainment and recognition. Our focus moving forward is on creating incredible and unprecedented value for our Season Ticket Members on gameday and all year long.”

Season Ticket Memberships can be secured at www.Redskins.com/tickets or by calling a representative at 301-276-6800. Memberships start at $759 including tax and offer fans the best available seat locations at the lowest available price, directly from the Redskins.