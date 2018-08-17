Portsmouth Police searching for missing man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing in the City of Portsmouth Thursday night.

According to detectives, 69-year-old Paul Hampton, was last seen at his home, located in the 500 block of Eisenhower Circle, around noon yesterday. He was last heard from at approximately 9:30 p.m.

No one has seen or heard from Hampton since he left his home. Detectives are concerned for Hampton’s well-being because he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, which he does not have with him.

Hampton is a black male who stands approximately 5’9” tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has a bald head and brown eyes. Hampton was last seen wearing a black and white checkered hat, gray t-shirt, and gray pants.

If you have seen Hampton or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).