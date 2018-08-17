Naval Station Norfolk holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. – Captain Bradley N. Rosen will assume the duties as Naval Station Norfolk’s 48th Commanding Officer and relieve Capt. Richard C. McDaniel during today’s change of command ceremony.

The ceremony is taking place at NAVSTA Norfolk’s Vista Point Conference Center.

Once McDaniel is relieved, he will transfer to Washington D.C, as Commander, Navy Installations Command.

Rosen, a native of Randolph, New Jersey, was previously assigned to Naval Station Norfolk. There, he has served as the Executive Officer since April 2017.

Rosen has received several medals and awards during his career, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Defense Meritorious, Service Medal and Navy Meritorious Service Medal.

The Naval Station currently employs more than 116,6000 military personnel.