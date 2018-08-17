Multi-million dollar national contract awarded to DOMA Technologies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – DOMA Technologies, a Virginia Beach-based cloud data and document management company, has been awarded a multi-million dollar, four-year national contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In the contract, development assistance will be provided in obtaining private medical records required to prove benefit claims for Veterans and their families.

With the backing, DOMA will continue to provide its secure FedRAMP-ready cloud-based software platform needed for all medical documentation.

Most of the work for this contract will be conducted in DOMA’s Virginia Beach location, according to a press release.

DOMA aims to obtain private treatment records in less than 12 days, nearly half the time it took the VA to get records with traditional development practices.

DOMA was founded in 2000; quickly growing into an industry leading provider.