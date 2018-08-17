Man charged in connection with Norfolk shooting that injured two

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police have charged a man in connection with a shooting in the 200 block of Dulwich Crescent that left two men injured earlier this week.

On Wednesday, August 15 around 8 p.m., police arrived at the scene to find a man inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly after locating the first victim, officers were called to the 9500 block of 1st View Street, where they found another man who was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, police said both victims are expected to survive.

A witness said one of the victims ran into his driveway, bloody and asking for water.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

