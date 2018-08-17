Local music spotlight with Karl Werne and An Act of Kindness on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Local performer and recording artist Karl Werne turned open mic friends into a force for good on the local music scene.  We hear a few songs from Karl and An Act of Kindness. Catch him hosting open mic on Wednesdays at Big Woody's in Virginia Beach and see a calendar of upcoming shows  at KarlWerne.com.