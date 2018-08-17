Jury deliberating in Norfolk fatal child abuse case

NORFOLK, Va. – A jury of two women and ten men are deliberating the fate of Robert Griffis.

Griffis is facing child abuse, child neglect and a malicious wounding charge in the death of two-year-old Evalynn Arnold.

In May 2017, Arnold was rushed to the hospital after Griffis reported finding her not breathing in their Norfolk home.

Arnold is daughter of Destiny Martin, who is engaged to Griffis. At the hospital, Arnold was put on life support and died several days later.

The Commonwealth claims Griffis severely abused and injured Arnold. At the hospital she was found with several large bruises on her face, head, back and chest.

They also say she was missing teeth.

The defense claims Arnold injured herself since she was known to bang her head into walls and against her crib.

The jury was given the case around 4 p.m. Thursday. They will continue deliberating Friday.

News 3 will be in the courtroom and will provide updates as soon as they become available.