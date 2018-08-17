How Comfort Crew kits are helping military kids cope on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Comfort Crew is a national organization that uses specialized kits volunteers create to help families and and children of service members cope with the unique challenges of military life, from deployments and separation to grief over the loss of a loved one. We talk with Ronda Englander, on of the founders of The Comfort Crew for Military Kids. To learn more visit www.comfortcrew.org.