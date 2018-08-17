Hampton Police seeking suspect in carjacking investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a carjacking that occurred Friday.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a carjacking that had just occurred in the 1600 block of Hardy Cash Drive. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 53-year-old female, was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by the three unknown suspects whom displayed a firearm and demanded her vehicle.

The suspects were last seen headed towards I-64 East in the victim’s black 2006 Chevy Equinox. The vehicle has two Raider football team stickers on the left bumper, one Raiders sticker on the right bumper and an Uber sticker on the right rear window.

The suspects are described as three black males, approximately 18–20 years of age. One suspect had short hair and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and a grey hoodie.