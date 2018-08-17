Get ready to bargain shop, August 17th is National Thrift Shop Day!

NORFOLK Va,- It’s time to go bargain shopping or donate some of your gently used items because August 17th is national thrift store day.

Hampton Roads is home to hundreds of thrift stores.

Many stores, like Hope House thrift store, give all proceeds to people in need within the community.

Hope House thrift store donates all proceeds to benefit people with disabilities, supported by the Hope House Foundation.

The Hope House also accepts donations to generate revenue to fund services the agency provides for people with developmental disabilities.

Donations help to offer the community low cost quality merchandise, a fun shopping experience and the opportunity to recycle items that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

You can drop off your donation every Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Items they accept:

Accessories [hats, belts, ties, etc.]

Artwork

Bags

Books

Clothing

Collectibles

Computers

Electronics

Furniture

Holiday Decorations

Household Items

J ewelry

Linens

Luggage

Movies: DVD’s – VHS

Music CD’s-Cassettes-Vinyls

Pet Items

Shoes

Sporting Goods

Stationary/Office Items

Tools

Vehicles

Items they don’t accept: Appliances (large) = Freon hazard; too expensive to repair or remove.

Batteries -Auto/Household = Disposal issues.

Carpeting/padding = Not manageable; not able to be displayed in the Shop. Damaged or heavily stained upholstered furniture and mattresses = No demand.+ against Health Depatment regulations.

Large Computer Monitors = Outdated.

Console TV’s = Outdated; not compatible with today’s equipment.

Encyclopedias = Outdated materials; no demand.

Exercise Equipment = No demand, too large. Gas containers = Safety issues.

Gas grills = Safety issues; cannot test and gas cylinder may leak.

Household Paints/Chemicals = Safety issues & disposal issues.

Heaters that use fuel = Safety issues.

Hospital beds = No demand.

Infant car seats = Safety issues.

Metal desks = Too big and heavy for staff to handle; no demand.

Pianos/Organs = Too large and heavy to handle.

Tires = Costs to Thrift Shop to have them hauled away.

Toys = Safety Issues and recalls; we do however sell a few large toys after checking with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website for safety recalls.

Waterbeds = No demand.

Window blinds = Variation in specialty sizes make them hard to sell.

Wire hangers = No demand

If you are in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake or Portsmouth , you can also call 757-625-7493 to arrange pick-up service for larger items (i.e. furniture).

Donations are tax-deductible.

The Hope House always needs volunteers to do things like hang clothes, clean merchandise and test small appliances.

