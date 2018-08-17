× First Warning Forecast: Tracking late-day showers and storms

Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 70s. A cold front will move in for the weekend making for some unsettled weather.

It will be another hot one Saturday with highs in the low 90s. We’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies with showers and storms possible by late afternoon/evening. Heavy rain could produce minor flooding of low-lying areas. If you need to get anything done outside, I would do it earlier rather than later. We are looking at a 50/50 shot for showers and storms.

A very similar day on tap for Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s. We’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. Heavy rain and minor flooding is possible.

The wet weather will carry into the beginning of the work week. It won’t be as hot, with highs in the mid 80s. A 40 percent chance for some afternoon showers and storms.

A slight chance for showers and storms during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. We’ll see highs in the mid and upper 80s. The unsettled weather will continue into the end of the week as a cold front moves through Wednesday. Wednesday will also be one of our warmer days with highs in the upper 80s. It will be cooler behind the cold front on Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm to the low 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, then PM scattered showers/storms (50%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Ernesto is moving toward the northeast near 31 mph, and a rapid northeast or east-northeast motion is expected during the next day or so. On the forecast track, the post-tropical cyclone and its remnants will move across Ireland and the United Kingdom Saturday night and early Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Ernesto is expected to become post-tropical this evening, and some gradual weakening is forecast to occur Saturday and Saturday night. The post-tropical cyclone is expected to merge with a frontal zone by early Sunday.

5:00 PM AST Fri Aug 17

Location: 49.1°N 29.8°W

Moving: NE at 31 mph

Min pressure: 1003 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

