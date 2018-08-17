Fall Homearama 2018 dates moved back

SUFFOLK, Va. – Due to inclement weather, the dates for Fall Homearama have changed.

“Because of the unusually wet weather we’ve been having this summer, construction on the Homearama homes has been delayed,” said Scott M. Gandy, president of the Tidewater Builders Association. “The opening date will be Friday, October 19 and the show will now run thorough November 4.”

Homearama is scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. the first two Sundays. The event will close at 5 p.m. and ticket sales will stop at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 4 when Daylight Saving Time ends.

TBA’s showcase of single-site, custom-built, fully landscaped homes will be held at the Creeks of Nansemond, located in the community of Nansemond River Estates, Suffolk. The show features seven homes built by six builders: BlackTip Associates, Breland Builders, Brooks Enterprises, Eagle Construction of VA LLC, East Coast Development and Ore Builders. Homearama Chair Les Ore is building two homes.

The Creeks of Nansemond provides a wide range of home price points and features the bonus of waterfront, as well as interior, lots. Pricing starts at $450,000 for homes built on the interior lots. For those homes constructed on waterfront lots, the prices start at $600,000.

The site offers large lots, deep-water access and a dock and pavilion ideal for fishing, picnics and relaxing. It is one mile from Sleepy Hole Golf Course, and a 10-minute commute to I-664, Route 17/Harborview Corridor, and Route 58.

Theme weekends for this year’s Homearama will be:

Oct 19-21: Military & First Responders

Oct. 26-28: Bluegrass & Brews

Nov. 2-4: Family Fun Days

A one-day pass is $10 and children 12 and younger get in free. Discount coupons will be available on the show website.