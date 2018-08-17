Dream DAP holds ‘Facebook Party’ to benefit single parents

NORFOLK, Va. – Dream DAP (Downpayment Assistance Program), Inc. will hold a Facebook day party to celebrate its launch as a newly-formed nonprofit September 16.

Attendees will enjoy a red-carpet welcome, and will be able to network, win prizes, enjoy live entertainment from Dave Champion and Sheila Holman and shop at the event’s vendors.

All proceeds from the event will go towards single parents in need of downpayment assistance so that they can become homeowners and begin building wealth.

According to a release by Dream DAP, “The first EVER Facebook Day-Party will not only bring together many of the area’s movers and shakers, but will unite a very supportive community of volunteers and those who have a philanthropic mindset. What better way to celebrate the Launch of Dream DAP, Inc. while at the same time—Making History!”

The event will be held at Slover Library from 1 to 5 p.m., and admission will be free with registration on Eventbrite.

For more information, you can visit Dream DAP, Inc.’s founder, Claudine Ellis, on Facebook at Dream Girls Real Estate.