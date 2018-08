Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Since roughly 1 out of every 3 bites of food we eat are pollinated by honey bees, they are pretty important.

Learn about and celebrate our buzzing buddies at the 2018 Virginia Honey Bee Festival, August 18th from 10-4pm at the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

Presented by

Norfolk Botanical Garden

www.norfolkbotanicalgarden.org