Virginia Beach Police searching for 7-Eleven burglar

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A report of a robbery came in yesterday at 3:27 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 920 Level Green Blvd.

A male suspect entered the location with a handgun and demanded money.

The man then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a thin black male, approximately 5’9-5’11.

He was wearing a black shirt and red baggy sweatpants, according to police.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.