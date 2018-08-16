Employee injured after train at Busch Gardens catches fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The James City County Fire Department is responding to a fire on the train at Busch Gardens Williamsburg Thursday afternoon.

Crews from James City and York Counties and the City of Williamsburg are also at the scene.

Busch Gardens said the train was behind the scenes in the New France area of the park and was not in service when the fire broke out. No guests or animals were involved, and the surrounding areas have been evacuated.

One park employee sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical treatment as a precaution.

The park said the fire has been contained.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

