Portsmouth shooting leaves one man injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning.

At approximately 4:41 a.m., police received a call requesting medical and police assistance to the 100 block of Founders Way for a man who was shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. Officers ascertained the man had been shot after refusing to get out of his vehicle while parked in the area of Patriot Way and Founders Way.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing. If you or anyone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.