Portsmouth convicted felon sentenced for heroin and fentanyl distribution

NORFOLK, Va. – A Portsmouth man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing heroin mixed with fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Taron D. Walker trafficked heroin and fentanyl throughout Portsmouth. Overall, Walker distributed 1.5 kilograms of heroin, more than 13.5 kilograms of marijuana, 500 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of fentanyl, and about two grams of amphetamine.

Walker also conspired to straw-purchase firearms. As a felon prohibited from purchasing guns himself, Walker used his brother to buy guns for him. Walker’s decision to involve his brother in a criminal conspiracy exposed his brother to federal gun charges as well.

“Walker had enough fentanyl for a lethal dose for about 13,620 people,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Distributing this deadly narcotic into the community would have placed many lives in extreme grave danger if they came in contact with this dangerous substance.”