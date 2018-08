NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police responded to a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Thursday morning.

The bank is in the 7000 block of Granby Street. The initial report came in at 9 a.m. after a man entered the bank, implied a weapon and demanded money.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Authorities are currently searching for the robbery suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip here.